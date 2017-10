WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Anyone looking to purchase a home in the Ocean State over the past year likely experienced some sticker shock.

Housing prices in September increased 13.1 percent as compared to the same time last year.

According to the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, the median price of a single-family home in Rhode Island is now $261,300.

The increase is blamed partially on a drop in sales, especially pending sales.