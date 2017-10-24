Safety necessary for a spooktacular Halloween

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When costumed trick-or-treaters hit the streets next Tuesday to celebrate Halloween, it’s crucial for them, their parents, and drivers on the roads to take care and avoid traffic or other scares.

AAA Northeast shared safety tips this week for parents and drivers to encourage safer roadways for the festivities. A summary:

DRIVERS

and cutting through where trick-or-treaters will be walking. Watch for children in the street, from medians to curbs; excited trick-or-treaters, often in dark costumes, may not pay attention to traffic. They may cross mid-block or between parked cars.

Drive sober.

TRICK-OR-TREATERS

AAA recommends parents accompanying youngsters at least until the age of 12. Make a plan before setting out; organize your route and review safety precautions with kids — including to never cross the street mid-block or between parked cars.

organize your route and review safety precautions with kids — including to never cross the street mid-block or between parked cars. Select safe costumes that don’t obstruct vision; try face paint instead of masks. Check costume lengths to avoid tripping, add reflective tape or materials to add visibility, and carry a flashlight.

that don’t obstruct vision; try face paint instead of masks. Check costume lengths to avoid tripping, add reflective tape or materials to add visibility, and carry a flashlight. Buckle up if you’re driving trick-or-treaters between neighborhoods, and have children exit and enter on the passenger side of the vehicle.