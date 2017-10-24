Smithfield man arrested for growing, selling marijuana

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Smithfield police arrested a man on Monday after they say they discovered he was growing and selling marijuana.

Joseph Ricci, 42, of Smithfield, was arrested after police obtained a search warrant for a commercial building and discovered 42 marijuana plants and six individual bags of marijuana weighing a total of more than a kilogram. Police said they also found a digital scale, packaging materials and growing equipment.

Ricci was charged with possession of marijuana (1 to 5 kilograms) and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, according to police.

Ricci is being held without bail and is due back in court for a bail hearing Nov. 6.