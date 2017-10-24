Sound board stolen from Westerly church

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Westerly are investigating how someone stole a piece of sound equipment from the Church of the Immaculate Conception. The church had increased security after a theft last winter, but Father Giacomo Capoverdi expressed dismay Tuesday morning that another crime has occurred.

“It’s just the fact that someone would come into church and steal something,” he said. “We would like to know who it was.”

Two weeks ago, surveillance cameras caught a man entering the church and stealing a sound box.

“He came straight to the organ and he knew exactly what he was looking for,” said Fr. Capoverdi. “He lifted up the cloth that covers it, he took the sound board, and he put plastic bags in its place.”

Westerly police said Tuesday they have an active larceny investigation underway.

The parish was able to come up with funds to buy a new sound board, but the suspect remains at large.

This is about the third incident of crime preying on the house of God, the pastor figured; in February, a woman was briefly charged for jimmying a donation box at the church to steal money, but the charges were dismissed.

Fr. Capoverdi said he will not let anyone or anything prevent the community from growing closer to God. “I don’t want to lock our doors. I, personally, don’t like to have people walk up to a church who need to pray and try to get the doors open, and they are locked during the day.”