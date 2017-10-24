SouthCoast Marketplace continues to grow

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Shoppers will soon have more retail options just in time for holiday shopping.

Several new businesses are set to open at thee SouthCoast Marketplace following the opening of “anchor” stores T.J. Maxx and Market Basket.

A new Picture Show movie theater is set to open Friday.

According to the developer, CEA Group, other businesses have confirmed leases in the marketplace. These businesses include Kappy’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Verizon, Jersey Mike’s, Aspen Dental, Metro PCS, Jackson Hewitt and Venus Nails & Spa.

“It is truly gratifying to see our vision for SouthCoast Marketplace come to life,” said Steven Cohen, president of CEA Group. “Upon completion, SouthCoast Marketplace will provide the region with an easily accessible marketplace offering high quality shopping, dining, services and entertainment. In addition to its exciting and diverse retailers, SouthCoast Marketplace will create over permanent 1,000 jobs for local residents.”

The SouthCoast Marketplace is a 350,000 square foot, open-air shopping paza loacted on the site of the former New Harbor Mall. “Significant investments” were made to revitalize the site.