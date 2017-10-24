T.F Green takes steps daily in effort to prevent bird strikes

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A JetBlue flight out of Logan Airport in Boston landed safely in New York Monday after it was forced to divert when it hit a flock of birds shortly after takeoff.

With bird strikes on the rise, airports are using both high- and low-tech methods on a daily basis to guard against them. Officials at T.F. Green Airport say they have between 30-40 bird strikes a year, and some of those include planes arriving from elsewhere.

“It’s more common than you would think,” said Alan Andrade, T.F. Green’s senior vice president of operations.

Andrade said that while bird strikes do happen, every airport takes numerous steps to keep birds and other wildlife from congregating, such as eliminating trash and standing water and keeping the grass at a certain length.

“FAA requires airports to have a wildlife management plan and in that plan you have mitigating factor that we all work hard to continually on a daily basis keep looking for, identifying, reporting and modifying our activities to manage keeping those mammals away,” Andrade explained.

Andrade said they even use a specific kind of grass seed that birds steer clear of. And when it comes to scaring birds and other critters away, they use fireworks, sirens and even canons to keep the birds moving along.

“Every day,” Andrade said. “It’s a daily function of our airport operations personnel.”

Andrade said they even worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to change the route seagulls were taking from the coast to the landfill so they wouldn’t fly over the airport. He said that process took years.