With thousands of applications in limbo, RI secures $58M credit from UHIP developer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Following the discovery of thousands of unprocessed applications in Rhode Island’s problem-plagued benefits eligibility system, Gov. Gina Raimondo’s office announced Tuesday that it has secured a $58.6-million credit from the system’s developer, Deloitte.

Deloitte recently disclosed the latest error in the Unified Health Infrastructure Project (UHIP) to state officials, according to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. It’s unclear exactly how many applications were missed, or which benefits have been affected.

In a statement, Raimondo said, “We’re not going to tolerate these ongoing system issues or Deloitte’s poor performance. They owe us a system that works, and we’re not going to pay until we get it.”

“I’ll continue to hold them accountable and will not take the option of future litigation off the table until they deliver,” she added.

The credit will cover maintenance and operations of the system for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which ends June 30, according to EOHHS. The credit is in addition to a $27-million credit announced in April.

In addition, Raimondo’s office also said Deloitte has agreed to cover any federal fines the state faces. It’s unclear how high that amount could reach.

As Target 12 reported, the federal agency that oversees food stamps, FNS, has warned that Rhode Island may owe a “significant” amount of money for benefits over-payments. An $805,197 fine has also been levied because of the state’s failure to report a contract change with Deloitte.

Since it launched in September 2016, the UHIP system has been riddled with issues that have affected benefits, including Medicaid and SNAP benefits for food for tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders. Months after its launch, Raimondo apologized for the problematic rollout, and promised a turnaround.

The state’s current contract with Deloitte is scheduled to expire on Nov. 30, after the two sides recently signed a two-month extension.