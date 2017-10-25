Dr. Nita highlights fall season of ‘The Doctors’

Dr. Nita Landry, Co-Host of “The Doctors”, joined “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to discuss the show’s investigation into “The United States of Addiction.”

She also discussed what she loves about the show.

Dr. Nita Landry’s bio:

Dr. Nita Landry, known as “Dr. Nita,” is a co-host on the Emmy® Award-winning talk show The Doctors and a board- certified OB/GYN. She graduated summa cum laude from Dillard University then obtained her MD from the University of South Alabama, where she graduated in the top quarter of her class. After completing her OB/GYN residency at the University of Louisville, Dr. Nita became a locum tenens physician (traveling doctor). Her work as a “traveling doctor” has taken her to inner cities, rural towns, and Indian reservations from Alaska to New York and Minnesota to Texas. As a result, she has gained a wealth of knowledge and insight into the health issues most important to women from all walks of life across America.

Dr. Nita enjoys inventing fun and innovative new ways to deliver vital health information to the women who need it, especially those who are young, vulnerable, and underserved. A published author who has served as a medical expert for the United Nations Foundation and Essence Magazine, Dr. Nita’s medical insight has also been quoted in publications such as People Magazine, Shape Magazine, and The Atlantic.

Community service is an integral part of Dr. Nita’s mission. As an undergraduate student, she completed more than a thousand hours of community service, and while in medical school she was an intern for The Center for Healthy Communities—an organization dedicated to eliminating health disparities. She has also volunteered at battered women’s shelters, coordinated college scholarship programs, organized neighborhood cleanups and food drives, built homes with Habitat for Humanity, and volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of America.

As a native of Louisiana, Dr. Nita loves New Orleans cuisine. She also enjoys listening to live music, relaxing on the beach, and spending time with her friends

and family.

The Doctors, now in its tenth season, won the 2010 Emmy® Award for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative and has been nominated six times in the category. In addition, the co-hosts received consecutive Emmy® nominations for Outstanding Talk Show Host in 2011 and 2012.