In the kitchen today, we are joined by Chef John Sepulveda from Feast Sandwich Company making a Mahalo Burger.

Ingredients:

8 oz angus steak burger

Salt, pepper, garlic, paprika

Fresh pineapple

House made teriyaki

Teriyaki glazed bacon

Cheddar cheese

Carmelized onion

Brioche bun

Served with kosher dill pickle and seasoned curly fries ketchup and feast sauce.

