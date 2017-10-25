Knife confiscated after altercation between Fall River high school students

FALL RIVER, R.I. (WPRI) — Administrators at Durfee High School worked with Fall River police today after a fight led to the confiscation of a knife.

School officials say around 12:45 p.m., there was a physical altercation between a small group of ninth grade students.

Staff immediately broke up the altercation, but officials said their investigation following the altercation led to several students alleging there might be a weapon on campus.

Until the school could assess the credibility of these claims, Durfee High School was put into a “shelter in place” procedure.

Based on the investigation and information provided by students, school officials and police confiscated a knife.

School officials said after the knife was found, the “shelter in place” was lifted and all students not involved in the investigation were dismissed for the day. Officials also said the students involved will face appropriate consequences and potential criminal charges.

As an additional precaution, school officials brought in the K-9 unit to assist in searching the belongings of the students involved.

School officials said they will continue to spot check students upon entering the school and will reinstitute random bag checks to be proactive in ensuring the safety of students.

“We urge parents to have a conversation with their children at home this evening, stressing that there is no place in any of our schools for weapons,” the school said in a statement. “The high school did an excellent job of communicating with parents throughout the process and our teachers served as a great support system to the investigating team and our students during a stressful situation.”