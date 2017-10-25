Man convicted of causing deadly crash amid road rage

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who caused a fatal crash during what police called a fit of road rage has been sentenced to up to 2 1/2 years in jail.

The Taunton Daily Gazette reports that 52-year-old Joseph Arraiol was sentenced last week after he was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide for the 2015 crash on Route 44 in Raynham.

Police say Arraiol cut in front of 23-year-old Samantha Kewer and slammed on his brakes. They say Kewer lost control of her vehicle and slammed head-on into a car driven by 32-year-old Jarod Gagnon, who died.

Police say Arraiol and Kewer had been chasing each other at speeds of up to 70 mph before the crash. Kewer was convicted in February and sentenced to one year in jail.