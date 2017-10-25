Man found not guilty by reason of insanity in triple stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A judge on Wednesday found a Providence man not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2015 stabbing of three women, one of whom died as a result.

According to the office of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, the defense did not contest that on the evening of Sept. 1, 2015, David Allison broke into the apartment below his on Commodore Street and stabbed the tenant, Maria Feliciano, and two other women: Elba Feliciano and Adriana Figueroa.

Elba Feliciano, 24, died from her injuries while Maria Feliciano, then 26, and Figueroa, then 29, survived the attack.

During the jury-waived trial, Dr. Patricia Recupero testified for the defense that Allison, 36, was suffering from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder during the attack.

Rhode Island Superior Court Justice Brian P. Stern found that given the evidence presented, Allison could not be held responsible for his actions, saying that the “Defendant’s mental disability resulted in a substantial impairment of his capacity to the point where Defendant could not appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct or conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.”

Following the ruling, Allison will now be committed to the custody of the state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, which will evaluate him to determine whether he’s a danger to himself or others.

“The Court’s decision finding the defendant not guilty by reason of insanity may not provide the type of justice Elba’s family and friends would have preferred and expected, but it is my hope they take some solace knowing the defendant will be committed to the State hospital, unable to hurt another person,” Kilmartin said in a statement.