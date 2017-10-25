Mass. National Guard team departs to help Puerto Rico’s hurricane recovery

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working to coordinate a 15-member Massachusetts National Guard public affairs team to Puerto Rico in order to help with hurricane recovery efforts.

MEMA said the request for aid came through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which is the national emergency management mutual aid system that facilitates state-to-state disaster assistance.

“We are proud of the Massachusetts National Guard soldiers mobilizing to assist in Puerto Rico’s recovery from the impacts of recent devastating hurricanes,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Massachusetts continues to offer Puerto Rico personnel and equipment support, welcome disaster survivors seeking temporary or permanent residence in the Commonwealth and remain in contact with Puerto Rican officials and federal authorities.”

The Massachusetts National Guard public affairs team is part of the Army Guard’s 65th Press Camp Headquarters.

“Massachusetts National Guard soldiers and other public safety personnel have previously been sent across the country to assist after disasters and significant weather events,” said Secretary of Public Safety Dan Bennett. “We thank these soldiers and all the personnel who have stepped forward and offered to assist in this time of need.”

MEMA said the soldiers will provide public affairs support for current National Guard members operating in Puerto Rico, including processing media requests, preparing media advisories and stories, producing videos, taking and collecting photographs and providing media escorts in the field.

The team departed on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and is expected to be mobilized for up to 60 days.

“Our service members are prepared to assist and maximize transparency of Department of Defense and Commonwealth of Massachusetts National Guard activities in response to the tragic hurricanes that have struck Puerto Rico,” said Major General Gary Keefe, Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard. “We are honored to offer our personnel and resources in this critical time of need and anticipate future mission taskings as we help the citizens of Puerto Rico recover from the devastation caused by these hurricanes.”