Newman Ave. in East Providence closed for next stage of bridge replacement

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced it will close Route 152 (Newman Avenue) at the Newman Bridge for the day on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The closure is part of the $4.7 million, two-year construction contract with the John Rocchio Corporation to replace the bridge.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. and last 24 hours. The route will be closed through Barney Street to the Massachusetts state line. This will allow RIDOT workers to install new concrete beams for the southern half of the bridge. Once reopened, RIDOT said one-way traffic will go into effect on Newman Avenue.

Drivers are advised to follow the recommended detours:

Eastbound:

Follow Route 1A/Pawtucket Ave. south

Stay left for Route 114A/Pleasant Street

Pleasant Street becomes Fall River Ave.

Turn left onto Route 44/Taunton Ave.

Turn left onto Arcade Ave.

Return to Newman Ave.

Westbound:

Follow Arcade Ave. south

Turn right onto Route 44/Taunton Ave.

Turn right onto Route 11A/Fall River Ave.

Fall River Ave. becomes Pleasant Street.

Stay right for Route 1A/Pawtucket Ave.

Return to Newman Ave.

Reconstruction of the second bridge is set to begin in 2018, followed by resurfacing Newman Avenue.