Police ask for help ID’ing bank fraud suspect

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WPRI) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have defrauded Rhode Island banks of thousands of dollars.

Police say the suspect who goes by the fake name Amed Clemente Yoofi has been intercepting mail that contains checks. He then alters them and cashes them at various banks throughout Rhode Island.

Specifically, banks in Pawtucket, Warwick, Providence and Cranston have been targeted.

Once the checks are cashed, the suspect uses the money to purchase money orders. At last count, the suspect has defrauded banks of more than $100,000.

A business in Twinsburg, Ohio was also recently victimized and lost $57,000, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact police in Twinsburg, Ohio at 330-425-1234.