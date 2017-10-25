Raimondo says she’s focused on her job as Republican rival goes on attack

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One day after Cranston Mayor Allan Fung announced his second candidacy for governor with an attack on incumbent Gina Raimondo, she said she is focused on doing her job.

Fung, a Republican, announced Tuesday he wants a rematch against Raimondo, a Democrat who narrowly defeated him in 2014. “I told you I’d be back, didn’t I?” Fung said during his announcement.

In his speech, Fung accused Raimondo of rampant management. “It’s one thing to chuckle over the dumb mistakes by this governor, but she’s made so many,” he said.

Raimondo told Eyewitness News on Wednesday she stands by her record. “The momentum is undeniable,” she said. “We just have to keep the pedal to the metal to make Rhode Island better for Rhode Islanders.”

When asked if she thinks she has made “dumb mistakes,” as Fung alleged, Raimondo said everyone makes mistakes. She cited the problem-plagued Unified Health Infrastructure Project (UHIP) computer system as an example.

Fung was the second Republican to enter the race this week, following House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan on Monday.

“Now, more than ever, we need that grounded leadership,” Morgan said in her campaign kickoff video.

Raimondo – who has not yet officially kicked off her own re-election campaign – said she’s staying focused on her day job.

“They have a primary ahead of them,” she said. “They’re going to duke it out among themselves. What I’m going to do is run the government and do my best to get folks back to work.”

Fung and Morgan are the only two Republicans to announce their candidacies so far, but former Rep. Joe Trillo and businessman Giovanni Feroce have both said they are strongly considering entering the GOP primary, too.