Rescue a Pet: Cookie Dough

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Cookie Dough.

The 6-month-old bunny is very sweet, personable and litterbox-trained. The shelter says she could do well in a home with calm cats or dogs, but she’s not very good with other bunnies.

Starting on Thursday, PARL is having a “Spooktacular Smallie Special,” during which all rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets and other critters are half off!

If you’d like to meet Cookie Dough or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.