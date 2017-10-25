Rhode Islanders experience record breaking month of warmth

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Unseasonably warm weather in October has allowed Rhode Islanders to keep spring and summer activities going.

Despite the rain, residents took advantage of the warm weather on Wednesday and headed to Triggs Memorial Golf Course in Providence to play a summertime favorite.

“This month has been great,” manager Karl Augenstein said. “Ahead of last year for sure, and the last few years during this particular month.”

The unusual temperature had Rhode Islanders wondering if this month is a record for the books. The warmest October on record was in 1947 with an average temperature of 61.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

As of Oct. 24 of this year, the average monthly temperature is 62.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Although R.I. is currently in the warmest October on record, the temperature is likely to drop by the end of the month.