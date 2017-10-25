RI Dems say they have enough signatures for meeting to oust DeLorenzo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Members of the Rhode Island Democratic Party Women’s Caucus said Wednesday they have gathered enough signatures to call an emergency meeting of the party to try and oust a top official who made dismissive comments about sexual harassment at the State House.

In a statement, Providence Sen. Gayle Goldin said organizers had secured the necessary 60 signatures from members of the party’s governing body, the Democratic State Central Committee, to force the meeting. The effort to oust Democratic Party 2nd Vice-Chair Joseph DeLorenzo began after he made controversial remarks about Rep. Tersea Tanzi’s allegation that she was harassed by a higher-ranking lawmaker.

The successful signature drive will put further pressure on House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, who effectively controls the party apparatus, and Rep. Joseph McNamara, the party’s chairman, who have so far declined to remove DeLorenzo. Most of the state’s other top elected Democrats have urged him to resign.

Under state party bylaws, McNamara must now scheduled the emergency meeting within 21 days, Goldin said.

DeLorenzo told Eyewitness News earlier Wednesday he had no news to offer about his future. Earlier this week he offered an apology for his remarks, but critics said it was too little too late.

