RI doctor pleads guilty to accepting kickbacks for opioid prescriptions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former operator of a now-defunct pain management practice in Rhode Island has admitted to participating in a health care fraud scheme in which he received thousands of dollars in kickbacks for prescribing a highly addictive opioid to patients.

Dr. Jerrold N. Rosenberg, 63, of North Providence and Jamestown, pleaded guilty to the charges in court Wednesday, the office of acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Dambruch announced.

According to prosecutors, Rosenberg admitted to falsely indicating his patients qualified for Subsys – a powerful version of the painkiller fentanyl that’s administered as an under-the-tongue spray – in order to secure insurance approvals for prescriptions.

Subsys, which is manufactured by Arizona-based company Insys Therapeutics, Inc., was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2012 exclusively for “the management of breakthrough cancer pain in… patients who are already receiving and who are already tolerant of opioid therapy for their underlying persistent cancer pain.”

Prosecutors said Rosenberg also admitted to conspiring with Insys to receive kickbacks totaling more than $188,000 between 2012 and 2015. They also indicated that his son was a sales representative for Insys from June 2012 to Sept. 2013 and made significant commissions as a result of Rosenberg’s prescribing Subsys to his patients.

As part of the plea deal, Rosenberg has agreed to pay $754,736.48 restitution.

Rosenberg faces up to 10 years in prison for health care fraud and up to five years for conspiracy to solicit and receive kickbacks, along with a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 16, 2018.