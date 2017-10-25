RIDOT postpones restrictions for old Sakonnet River Bridge demolition

Related Coverage RIDOT to restrict Sakonnet River Channel travel

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that restrictions for the old Sakonnet River Bridge demolition will be postponed until Nov. 13.

Starting that day, vessels will be unable to enter or pass through the channel under the bridge while the demolition occurs from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m, Monday through Saturday.

RIDOT says the closures will last about a month. The agency also said it will reopen the channel to marine traffic each day at 6 p.m. and the channel will be open all day on Sundays.

During the demolition, RIDOT will temporarily close the boat ramp on Riverside Drive, which is located on the Tiverton side of the bridge. This closure will begin Nov. 8 and last about two weeks. RIDOT said unlike the channel closure, the ramp will be closed 24 hours a day.

For the first phase of demolition, RIDOT will be removing approximately 6.2 million pounds of steel and 2,700 cubic yards of concrete across 17 spans between the bridge’s piers. The project is scheduled to be completed by summer 2018.