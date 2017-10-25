Two Central High administrators on leave following separate incidents involving students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two assistant principals at Central High School in Providence have been placed on paid administrative leave after they were involved in separate violent incidents involving students Monday.

Laura Hart, a spokesperson for the school district, confirmed Wednesday the two administrators were put on leave immediately following the unrelated altercations.

“We at Providence Public Schools were alarmed and dismayed by the physical altercation in the cafeteria at Central High School on Monday involving a student and an assistant principal,” Hart said in a statement. “The district immediately contacted the police and put the assistant principal on administrative leave, pending a personnel review. Additionally, the school district has explicitly requested that police investigate the incident in its entirety.”

Hart said both of the incidents involved “student misconduct. In one case, an assistant principal was allegedly elbowed by a student. In the other case, Hart said an assistant principal attempted to intervene in a fight between two students.

Hart declined to provide further context for the incidents, citing pending investigations.

One of the incidents was captured on video and sent to newsrooms across the state. The video shows an adult holding a young male on the ground. A 15-year-old male involved in that incident was charged with two counts of simple assault related to one of the matters, according to Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the police department.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan