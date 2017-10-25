USPS offers optional digital mail previews

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Before your mail is delivered to your home, you could know exactly what is on the way, using the U.S. Postal Service’s new Informed Delivery.

The free, optional service provides customers with digital previews of their mail.

“You’ll get an email notification each day telling you what might be in your mailbox,” explained Christine Dugas, a spokesperson for USPS. “It will give you a gray scale photo of your letter size mail and it will tell you the status of packages.”

The digital image shows only the address-side of letter-sized mail.

“The postal service is always trying to match digital and physical mail,” Dugas said. “We know that customers like and enjoy that moment when they get home and they see what’s in their mail, but there are so many people on the road these days, and so many people going to so many places, this allows them to see that, whether they’re home or not.”

The new service uses technology that was already in use at USPS locations across the country.

“When mail is processed through automated equipment, it takes a photo so it can be sorted in the order that it’s delivered,” Dugas explained. “We realized, wait a minute, what else can we do with this digital image? And we decided we could have an extra feature for customers by allowing them to see it.”

Informed delivery is not yet available at every address, including some multi-unit homes.

To sign up for Informed Delivery, create an online account. The postal service will verify your identity before you have access to the service.