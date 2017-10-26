16 Benny’s locations remain open as end of year approaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Benny’s locations continue to close as the end of the year draws near.

The Rhode Island retailer announced in September that its closing its doors for good by the end of this year.

A spokesman said Benny’s has already closed 15 of its stores as of Thursday, while 15 other locations as well as a service center remain open.

Here are the locations that are still open:

North Attleboro (will close 11/3)

Taunton

Fall River

Seekonk (Taunton Ave – will close 10/31)

Seekonk (Central Ave – will close 11/1)

Dennisport

Mansfield (will close 11/2)

Plymouth

Providence

Greenville

Wakefield

Cranston (Atwood Ave.)

East Greenwich

Coventry

Warwick (Warwick Ave. – will close 10/31)

Service Center (Providence)