With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many local businesses are getting involved and showing their support. The Greenwich Odeum plays host to the 9th Annual Evening With Authors event on Wednesday, November 1st from 6-9pm. Featured authors include Alice Hoffman (The Rules of Magic), Wiley Cash (The Last Ballad), and Nicole Krauss (Forest Dark). These NY Times Bestselling authors are three of the most anticipated books for fall. Event Organizer, Robin Kall, visited The Rhode Show to share the details.

Tickets are $50 which includes food from local vendors and a limited edition 15th anniversary Reading With Robin tote.