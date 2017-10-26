Central High assistant principal resigns after altercation with student

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A veteran administrator at Central High School in Providence has resigned after video emerged of him pinning a student to the ground during an altercation Monday.

Thomas Bacon, who has worked for the school district since 1994, resigned from his position as assistant principal on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the city. Bacon has not been charged with a crime.

“As of this morning, Mr. Bacon has resigned from his position with the Providence Public School Department effective immediately,” Mayor Jorge Elorza and school Superintendent Chris Maher said in a joint statement. “While the Providence Police will continue their investigation, we will continue to meet with students, teachers and community members and take proactive steps to support our entire school community.”

The 15-year-old involved in the incident was charged with two counts of simple assault, according to police. He is accused of elbowing a school staff member.

Bacon was one of two assistant principals placed on leave Monday. Officials say the other individual was attempting to break up an unrelated fight.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan