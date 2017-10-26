Closure of Westerly DMV branch extended through November

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Westerly branch of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles will be closed longer than anticipated.

Work to repair the elevator that services the branch’s second-floor offices, which forced the location to close in September, is taking longer than expected, according to DMV spokesperson Paul Grimaldi.

The branch is now scheduled to fully reopen on Friday, Dec. 1. Until then, it will continue to service local customers on Friday alone, with the exception of Veterans Day (Nov. 10) and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 24).

Grimaldi noted that all transactions available at the Westerly DMV can also be conducted at the Wakefield branch, located at 4808 Tower Hill Road. To accommodate the influx of customers, that branch will continue its expanded office schedule and will remain open on Fridays until further notice.

Visit the DMV’s website for more information.