Fall River company sends new bats to Houston little league team

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Five dozen new baseball bats are making their way to Houston police officers who run a local baseball team after they lost all of their baseball equipment during Hurricane Harvey.

The bats were produced by Axis Bats after the owner, Louis Ledoux, teamed up with the Fall River Police Department.

Sergeant Brett Kimball of the Fall River Police Department says he saw the damage done by the hurricane on television and wanted to help, so he made the call.

“I spoke to a gentleman on the phone who was first shocked, then extremely appreciative,” Kimball said.

Kimball also said that the man became emotional on the phone because he coaches the team in his spare time.

According to Kimball, the little league’s players are excited for their new bats and plan on sending a photo with the new bats back to the Fall River Police Department.