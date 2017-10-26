Former NP police officer released from prison after serving less than half of sentence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A former North Providence police officer convicted of taking part in a large burglary ring has been released from prison after serving nine years of his 20-year sentence.

A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections tells the Target 12 Investigators that Ciresi was released on parole Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Rhode Island Parole Board, Ciresi’s parole was unanimously approved at his hearing on September 6.

In February 2008, after weeks of testimony and two days of deliberations, Ciresi was found guilty of nine criminal counts including burglary, harboring a criminal, and using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors say he burglarized homes in Pawtucket and North Providence and tried to steal money from an ATM. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Ciresi’s request for an early release in 2014 was denied by a Superior Court judge.

He served some of his sentence in New Hampshire, but was recently transferred to the ACI in Cranston in anticipation of his release.