In the Kitchen: Pomegranate Salmon

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, we are joined by Banquet Chef Todd May from Twin River Casino-Banquets making Pomegranate Salmon.
Ingredients:
For Caramelized Onion
- 1 Lg Onion (sweet, Bermuda, shallot- your choice)
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
For Oven Dried Tomatoes
- 4-5 ripe Roma (plum) tomatoes
- Sprig of fresh thyme
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
For Salmon
- 4 Tbsp pomegranate seeds
- 2 Tbsp sweet chili sauce
- 2 Tbsp pomegranate juice
- 1 inch fresh ginger, grated
- 1 clove garlic, minced or grated
- 1 pinch red pepper flakes
- 2, 6 oz wild caught salmon fillet, skin on
Directions:
For Caramelized Onion
- Julienne onion in 1/8-1/4” slices
- Slow cook in pan
- Stirring frequently until brown
For Oven Dried Tomatoes
- Preheat oven to 275-300 degrees F
- Wash & cut tomatoes in half vertically (long way)
- Toss with oil, thyme, salt & pepper
- Bake on oven proof dish for 35 minutes, check and turn, cook another 45 minutes or until tomatoes are browning and reduced in size by ½
For Salmon
- Preheat Oven to 400 degrees F.
- Combine the pomegranate seeds, pomegranate juice, sweet chili sauce, ginger, garlic, and a pinch each of red pepper flakes and salt in a small bowl.
- Marinate salmon in pomegranate mixture. 7-10 minutes
- Heat nonstick skillet over med high heat and add oil
- Remove salmon from marinade (reserve marinade)
- Sauté skin side up 2 minutes and turn over
- Spoon reserved marinade over salmon and bake in oven (reduce heat to 325 degrees F) 5-7 minutes
- Remove from oven and place on plate, top with caramelized onions & oven dried tomatoes, spooning pan jus onto salmon
