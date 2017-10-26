In the Kitchen: Pomegranate Salmon

By Published:

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, we are joined by Banquet Chef Todd May from Twin River Casino-Banquets making Pomegranate Salmon.

Ingredients:

For Caramelized Onion

  • 1 Lg Onion (sweet, Bermuda, shallot- your choice)
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil

For Oven Dried Tomatoes

  • 4-5 ripe Roma (plum) tomatoes
  •  Sprig of fresh thyme
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  •  Salt
  • Pepper

For Salmon

  • 4 Tbsp pomegranate seeds
  • 2 Tbsp sweet chili sauce
  • 2 Tbsp pomegranate juice
  • 1 inch fresh ginger, grated
  • 1 clove garlic, minced or grated
  • 1 pinch red pepper flakes
  • 2, 6 oz wild caught salmon fillet, skin on

Directions:

  For Caramelized Onion

  1. Julienne onion in 1/8-1/4” slices
  2. Slow cook in pan
  3. Stirring frequently until brown

For Oven Dried Tomatoes

  1. Preheat oven to 275-300 degrees F
  2. Wash & cut tomatoes in half vertically (long way)
  3. Toss with oil, thyme, salt & pepper
  4. Bake on oven proof dish for 35 minutes, check and turn, cook another 45 minutes or until tomatoes are browning and reduced in size by ½

For Salmon

  1. Preheat Oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Combine the pomegranate seeds, pomegranate juice, sweet chili sauce, ginger, garlic, and a pinch each of red pepper flakes and salt in a small bowl.
  3. Marinate salmon in pomegranate mixture. 7-10 minutes
  4. Heat nonstick skillet over med high heat and add oil
  5. Remove salmon from marinade (reserve marinade)
  6. Sauté skin side up 2 minutes and turn over
  7. Spoon reserved marinade over salmon and bake in oven (reduce heat to 325 degrees F) 5-7 minutes
  8. Remove from oven and place on plate, top with caramelized onions & oven dried tomatoes, spooning pan jus onto salmon

WATCH this segment LIVE on The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 or live streaming right here from 9-10am.