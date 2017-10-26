Inside a Man’s Mind: Do guys like pixie cuts? Red flags on first dates

This morning Inside a Man’s Mind Will, Brendan and special guest Brian Mulhern from Cat Country 98.1 joined us.

We wanted to know how the guys feel about these topics.

– Katie Holmes just got a new ‘do …

The actress chopped her long locks for this pixie cut!

What do you guys think?

–Huffington Post has a list of eight red flags on a first date

Like “badmouthing an ex” … Or “going overboard with the drinks”…

What are big red flags for guys?

–A happier date night — Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were recently spotted enjoying a night out, at the World Series!

What’s a *guy’s* dream date?