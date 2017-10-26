Lincoln mom, son hurt in violent home invasion

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln police are looking for two armed suspects who attacked a 32-year-old man and his 67-year-old mother in their home late Wednesday night.

According to police, the two men apparently got into the Grafton Street home through a first-floor window around 11:45 p.m. Both men were carrying semi-automatic handguns.

Once inside, police said the suspects woke up the sleeping victims, pistol-whipped the son and assaulted his mother before ransacking the home. Police said Thursday they did not yet know what the suspects may have stolen.

Both victims suffered serious facial injuries, police said. A 2-year-old child was also in the home at the time, but was not hurt. All three were taken to the hospital.

According to police, their early investigation has led them to believe the home invasion was not random. Police described the two suspects as follows:

Suspect 1: Black man in his 30’s, standing approximately 5-foot-10 with a thick build

Black man in his 30’s, standing approximately 5-foot-10 with a thick build Suspect 2: Hispanic man, also in his 30’s, approximately 6-foot-1 with a thin build

Police said both men were wearing dark-colored shirts and masks. After searching the home, the suspects fled in a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano.

Lincoln police ask anyone with information to call them at (401) 333-1111.