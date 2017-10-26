Man charged in theft of 33 batteries from East Providence bus yard

Related Coverage Police locate batteries stolen from East Providence bus yard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing 33 batteries from a bus yard in East Providence on Wednesday.

The batteries were recovered from Berger & Company Recycling in Pawtucket, where police say Edmund Pittsley, 38, of Rehoboth, sold the batteries for about $600.

Police said Pittsley turned himself in at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday after he was contacted by officers.

The battery theft caused a two-hour delay at city schools on Wednesday as a dozen buses failed to start.

The investigation is ongoing and police say information gathered by detectives has led to the identification of one other suspect, whose name is not being released at this time.

Pittsley was arraigned Thursday afternoon in 6th District Court on felony charges of larceny over $1,500 and conspiracy.