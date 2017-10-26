Providence man accused of molesting 3 children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A statewide Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging a Providence man with four counts of first-degree child molestation and nine counts of second-degree molestation, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Thursday.

Raymond Lisi, 50, is accused of molesting three children between Sept. 1995 and Aug. 2011.

Prosecutors allege Lisi molested the first child on multiple dates between Sept. 1, 1995 and Sept. 1,1997, a second child between July 30, 1998 and July 30, 2000, and a third between Feb. 28, 2008 and Aug. 30, 2011.

It’s alleged that the incidents took place in Cranston and Warwick, according to the AG’s office.

Lisi is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 17.