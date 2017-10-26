RI State Police to take part in prescription drug take back day

SCITUATE, RI (WPRI) – The Rhode Island State Police has announced the department will join other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is happening on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event is designed to get potentially dangerous drugs off the streets by giving people a free, safe and anonymous way to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications at collection sites around the country.

The Rhode Island State Police will have special collection bins at the following locations:

State Police Headquarters located at the Scituate Barracks, 311 Danielson Pike, Scituate

Hope Valley Barracks, 54 Nooseneck Hill Road, Richmond

Lincoln Woods Barracks, 1575 Old Louisquisett Pike, Lincoln

Wickford Barracks, 7875 Post Road, North Kingstown

The disposal service is for prescription pills and patches only. No liquids or needles will be accepted.