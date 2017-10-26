RIDOT expecting delays for upcoming concrete crosswalk pour

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning motorists about potential delays on North Main Street in Providence as they pour a concrete crosswalk.

The concrete pouring will require the closure of one of the two lanes of travel for 24 hours a day from 7 a.m. Oct. 30 through 4 p.m. Nov. 10.

RIDOT will be pouring the crosswalk just north of where North Main Street intersects Park Row, which is in the vicinity of the old State House in Providence.

The lane closure is needed so RIDOT can not only pour the concrete, but also allow sufficient time for the material to harden and cure. RIDOT is planning two phases of the project, so are least one lane of travel can be opened at a time.

RIDOT expects delays for the area and encourages motorists to plan extra travel time. All of the work is weather dependent and and the schedule may be adjusted due to inclement weather.

The concrete pour is part of Rhode Works, which is RIDOT’s ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring the state’s transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair.

The $9.5 million North/South Main Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) project also addresses pedestrian safety in this highly traveled vehicular and pedestrian corridor. According to RIDOT, this includes bringing the existing sidewalks and handicapped ramps into ADA compliance, adding bump-outs at non-signalized intersections, new signing and striping, traffic signal system upgrades, and installing fiber optic cable.