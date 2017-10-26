Roasting for Tomorrow

Cat Country 98.1 Morning Show co-host, Brian Mulhern, is being inducted into the Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Fame on Sunday November 5th fittingly, with a roast!

The funnyman will be taking the jokes all in good fun at this great event which will help to benefit The Tomorrow Fund, an organization that assists families of children who have cancer.

The man of the hour and his lovely wife, Carla, Developmental Director at The Tomorrow Fund, joined us to discuss more.

For tickets to the roast at the Crowne Plaza, visit: https://roastbrian.brownpapertickets.com/

To learn more about The Tomorrow Fund, head to: http://www.tomorrowfund.org/