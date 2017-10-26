Sheriff’s captain accused of helping Codfather smuggle cash

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2014, file photo, Carlos Rafael talks on the phone at Homer's Wharf near his herring boat F/V Voyager in New Bedford, Mass. The U.S. fishing magnate known as "The Codfather" who pleaded guilty to evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal is set to be sentenced begining in Boston’s federal court on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. (John Sladewski/Standard Times via AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts sheriff’s office captain has been indicted on charges that he helped a fishing magnate known as The Codfather smuggle profits of an illegal fishing scheme to Portugal.

The U.S. attorney’s office for Massachusetts says 45-year-old Jamie Melo was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on charges of bulk cash smuggling, structuring and conspiracy. The Bristol County sheriff’s office captain was arrested in August.

Authorities say Melo helped fishing magnate Carlos Rafael smuggle cash overseas. Rafael was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including tax evasion and false labeling and fish identification.

Melo’s lawyer says his client had no reason to believe he was engaging in criminal activity at the time. A sheriff’s office spokesman says Melo has been suspended without pay.