$25,000 in drugs seized from Pawtucket apartment

PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) – Pawtucket police removed $25,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine off the streets.

The Pawtucket Police Departments Narcotic’s Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment at 855 Central Avenue on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics.

Inside, police say they found nearly 200 grams of crack cocaine, 335 grams of powdered cocaine, more than 5 grams of fentanyl and various packaging and distribution materials.

Police arrested David Reis, 40, of Pawtucket. He’s facing multiple charges, including two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Distribution or Manufacturing in or Near a School.