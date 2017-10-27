Cranston police investigating armed robbery

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the La Frontera Market on Broad Street Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., a store clerk reported being robbed at knifepoint by two suspects, according to police. The clerk told police the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Newport cigarettes and cigars.

The suspects are described as dark-skinned and in their early 20’s. Police said one was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, had a stocky build and was average height. The second suspect, who police said may speak Spanish, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and he appeared to be shorter and thinner than the first suspect.

Police said the suspects were last seen leaving the store northbound towards Broad Street. The store clerk was not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact the Cranston Police Department Detective Division at (401) 942-2211.