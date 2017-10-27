First RI Mega Million jackpot winners claim prize

Related Coverage RI has first Mega Millions jackpot winner

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two weeks after the Mega Millions drawing that resulted in the first jackpot winning ticket sold in Rhode Island, a father and son from Providence claimed their prize.

The $43 million winning ticket was a $5 wager purchased from Martin’s Petroleum on Warren Ave. in East Providence on Friday, Oct. 13.

The $42 million jackpot was split between the Rhode Island winners and a winning ticket sold in Michigan.

The father and son had the option to take the $21 million annuity prize or the lump sum cash option of $13,133,208.50. The winners opted for the cash option, each receiving $6,566,604.25. After factoring in Federal Withholdings and State Withholdings, each winner left with the final amount of $4,531,613.60.

The father and son duo plan to use their winnings to travel, while investing the rest.