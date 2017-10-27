House speaker wants new deal for Pawtucket Red Sox stadium

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says he wants state officials and the Pawtucket Red Sox to renegotiate a deal for a new stadium that will reduce the risk to taxpayers and perhaps require the team or its owners to shoulder more of the cost.

The Cranston Democrat made the comments Friday to The Providence Journal. The $83 million deal lawmakers are considering shares the costs among Pawtucket, the state and the Boston Red Sox minor league team.

Mattiello says he’s been knocking on doors in his district and the public doesn’t support putting a large amount of taxpayer money into the project. He says he’s concerned Pawtucket won’t be able to repay bonds it plans to issue to pay for the stadium, leaving the state on the hook.

The team says the stadium project would revitalize downtown.