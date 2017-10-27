In the Kitchen: Grand Bellevue Apple Crisp

Ebenezer Scrooge from the Dickens Holiday Dinner Train cast joined us in the kitchen to share their recipe for “Grand Bellevue Apple Crisp.”

Scrooge is also joined in the kitchen by Santa Claus and supporting members of the dinner train cast. Don’t miss a chance to ride along with them with the Dickens Christ Dinner Train Rhody Deal.

Grand Bellevue Apple Crisp

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients:

5-6 Granny Smith Apples (peeled, cored, and sliced)

1/2 cup apple cider cider

1/2 cup of flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 half cup white sugar

1 stick of softened butter

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup of oats

Directions:

**Preheat oven to 350

1. Place sliced apples in a 1 quart casserole dish

2. Pour apple cider over the top of apples

3. Sprinkle crumb toppings over the top of dish

4. Bake at 350 degrees for a 1/2 hour or until top is brown and crisp.

5. Add vanilla ice cream and drizzle with caramel

Crumb Topping:

Mix together the dry ingredients (flour, sugars, cinnamon, nutmeg & oats). Then mix in soft butter with the mixed dry ingredients and put aside.