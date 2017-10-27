Mass. Senate passes new drunk driving measure

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Senate passed a new drunk driving measure during the Senate’s debate on criminal justice reform legislation on Friday.

On Tuesday, Mothers Against Drunk Driving testified before the Joint Committee of Judiciary in support of a bill that mirrors the language that was passed by the Senate.

The amendment is part of a Criminal Justice Reform Bill, which would make Massachusetts the 31st state to enact an all-offender ignition interlock law.

Prior to the new bill, Massachusetts required ignition interlocks, which prevent vehicles from starting if the driver is drunk, for repeat drunk offenders. Massachusetts is the only New England state that does not have an all-offender ignition interlock law that applies after the first offense.

“This is common sense legislation that is working in other states and will save lives in Massachusetts,” said Mary Kate DePamphilis, program manager of MADD Massachusetts. “We are grateful to the Senate for recognizing how important it is to pass this law this year, and we call on the House to adopt this language as part of its criminal justice reform bill.”

The legislation passed by the Senate is similar to laws enacted in 30 states and would replace Massachusetts unenforceable, route- and/or time-restricted “Cinderella” licenses for drunk drivers, according to MADD.

MADD supports interlocks for all drunk drivers. They say these devices are effective in stopping drunk driving. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said interlocks are effective in reducing repeat drunk driving offenses by 67 percent. States that have enacted similar all-offender interlock legislation have seen significant reductions in drunk driving deaths by over 40 percent.

Since 2006, interlocks have been required for all repeat drunk drivers in Massachusetts. Over the past 10 years, interlocks have prevented over 38,000 attempts to drive drunk in Massachusetts.

“We know ignition interlocks are stopping people from driving drunk, but just imagine how many more attempts will be prevented if we increase the use of this lifesaving technology. MADD hopes the House will agree to this lifesaving interlock legislation and send the criminal justice reform legislation to the Governor as soon as possible,” DePamphilis said.