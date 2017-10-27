New Bedford man charged in series of 9 arsons

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man is being held in police custody on charges he set nine fires in the north end of the city in a three-month span.

Jose DeBrito, 30, of Sawyer Street, was arrested on arson charges earlier this month following fires on Myrtle and State Streets.

On Friday, police said an investigation by city detectives, fire officials, the District Attorney’s office and the state Fire Marshal’s office led to DeBrito being charged with setting an additional seven fires.

Investigators allege DeBrito set fires at the following locations:

July 28: 79 Adams St.

July 31: 475 Coggeshall St.

Aug. 2: 470-472 Sawyer St.

Aug. 8: 140 Hathaway St.

Aug. 8: 78 Penniman St.

Sept. 7: Purity Linens, 405 Myrtle St.

Sept. 30: 231 Myrtle St.

Oct. 11: 149 Myrtle St.

Oct. 12: 245 State St.

Police said DeBrito poured gasoline on the windows or doors of the buildings then set them on fire and, in many cases, remained in the area to watch the building burn.

According to police, DeBrito was formerly employed by Purity Linen and the Hathaway Street home was the residence of his former girlfriend. The remaining locations appear to have been selected at random, police said, though they’re all in close proximity of his Sawyer Street home.

After being deemed dangerous at a hearing on Oct. 19, DeBrito was ordered held at the Bristol County House of Correction. He’s scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on Nov. 19.