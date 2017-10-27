No-carve pumpkin decorating ideas

There’s still time to dress up your pumpkins for Halloween. In fact, there are some creative ways to decorate your gourds without having to carve them!

Mom blogger Courtney Caligiuri, The Mod Mommy, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to demonstrate some simple ways to make unique pumpkin creations with the kids.

No-Carve Pumpkin Ideas:

Donut pumpkin

Black Ribbon Bats pumpkin

Last minute no carve idea: Give your pumpkin a costume (place a mask, hat, glasses etc. on pumpkin to give it a festive look that takes little effort)