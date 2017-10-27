One dead, two others injured following rollover crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston fire officials confirm one person is dead and two others are injured after an early-morning rollover crash.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on I-295 North, just before Exit 4.

According to Cranston fire officials, the front seat passenger died at Rhode Island Hospital after attempts were made to revive him at the scene.

The male driver broke both of his legs and another male passenger in the back seat sustained internal injuries and was bleeding from the head.

Both men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Rhode Island State Police were at the scene of the crash until 5 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.