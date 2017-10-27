Pawtucket police to buy back guns Saturday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are offering gift cards for guns this weekend.

Police will host a gun buyback at its Armistice Boulevard substation Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. According to a news release, city residents can turn in any working gun, no questions asked. In exchange, residents will receive a $50, $100, or $200 gift card. The amount will be based on the type of gun:

$50: Rifle or Shotgun

$100: Pistol/Revolver

$200: Assault Rifle

Police said they will also accept non-working guns, BB/pellet guns, and unwanted ammunition for disposal, though those won’t be eligible for gift cards.

People turning in guns will be asked to show proof they are a Pawtucket resident, either with a driver’s license or a utility bill. Police also ask that the following rules be observed:

Guns should be unloaded, and transported in the trunk of the resident’s car.

Guns carried by hand must be in a bag or a box.

Ammunition should be kept in a separate container.