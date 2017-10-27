Pic of the Week: October 23-27, 2017

This week’s winning Pic of the Day was sent in by Lana Miller of Glocester.
Lana has won a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
To claim your prize, visit the Hunt’s website or call them at (401) 751-5190.
- Monday: Pic of the Day winner »
- Tuesday: Pic of the Day winner »
- Wednesday: Pic of the Day winner »
- Thursday: Pic of the Day winner »
Tune in Fridays to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
Pic of the Day Photos: Fall 2017
Pic of the Day Photos: Fall 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Photos: Factory explosion in Indonesia
-
“The Clock Man” lifted to new permanent home
-
Dishwashers recalled
-
Old Leonardo’s Farm fire
-
Arrests made in check fraud scheme
-
Arrests made in check fraud scheme
-
Arrests made in check scheme fraud
-
4 arrested in check fraud scheme
-
Street Painting Festival
-
Photos: Jets vs. Jaguars