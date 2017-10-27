Providence College responds to racially charged incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College administrators and student leaders are responding to a racially charged incident that occurred on campus earlier this week.

A post on Snapchat by a Providence College student has been described as inappropriate, offensive and racist.

Senior Phionna Claude is in her fourth year on campus and is Student Congress President. She says she can remember at least seven to eight racist incidents on campus in her time there and that there are many more that haven’t gained as much attention.

“Seeing the image it was hurtful, it was painful and I know it affected a great group of students on this campus,” said Claude.

This comes in the same month as a walkout at Boston College after Black Lives Matter posters were defaced. A similar Snapchat incident happened there as well. Also this month, racial slurs were found written on a hall at Framingham State University.

“I think it’s a microcosm of society in general I mean look at what’s been happening in this country over the last couple of years,” said Steve Maurano, Associate Vice President for Public Affairs at Providence College.

Earlier this week Providence College President Father Brian Shanley said the following in a statement sent to students.

“As you know, the College has made numerous attempts to address bias and to promote diversity and inclusion; nonetheless, the problems and tensions persist, and there is an all-too-common lack of respect and acceptance between people of different backgrounds and ideologies. This suggests that we must further intensify our efforts.”